Hannah brings tales of action and adventure to graduation ceremony

Renowned explorer and ultra-athlete Hannah Shields, who became famous as the first woman from Northern Ireland to summit Mount Everest, will be the special guest at North West Regional College’s 2017 graduation ceremony on Friday, October 27.

The adventurer who also works locally as a successful dentist will celebrate the success of more than 800 graduates who have completed studies in course levels such as foundation degrees, higher national diplomas, and Access and Professional qualifications.

MC for the event will be BBC journalist and broadcaster, Mark Carruthers.

Graduates of Art & Design, Business, Computing, Construction, Engineering and Science,

Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Health & Social Care, Hospitality, Tourism and Sport, Media, Music and Performing Arts will gather at the ceremony with friends and family to mark the successful completion of these programmes courses undertaken at the College’s Strand Road, Limavady and Strabane Campuses.

The Graduation ceremony marks an important day in the College calendar.

Principal and Chief Executive, Leo Murphy said: “This is a day that many have been looking forward to sharing in the company of fellow classmates and lecturers, and of course their family and friends, who have supported them every step of the way.

“I encourage each of our graduates to now to make the most of the opportunities that they have forged for their careers at North West Regional College.”

It’s been ten years since Hannah Shields became the first woman from Northern Ireland to summit Mount Everest in May 2007.

Her thirst for adventure didn’t stop there, and shortly afterwards Hannah took part in the inaugural Polar Challenge race to the North Magnetic Pole, racing with Chris Van Tulleken.

She also became the first woman from Ireland to ski to the magnetic North Pole. In between times Hannah also takes parts in ultramarathons, endurance mountain running, duathlons and triathlons, competing nationally and internationally.

More recently Hannah was one of 12 exceptional applicants, who were chosen by astronaut Chris Hadfield and his expert team for the BBC Two series - ‘Astronauts, Do You Have What It Takes?’.

The graduation ceremony takes place on Friday, October 27 at 12pm at the Millennium Forum.

The event can be viewed at www.facebook.com/mynwrc