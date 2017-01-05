NASUWT announce details of their second day of NI strike action

The largest teachers' union in Northern Ireland has today issued notice to employers of the second day of rolling strike action on 31 January 2017.

The strike will affect schools across Derry City and Strabane, Mid Ulster, Fermanagh and Omagh.

This action follows strike action in schools throughout Belfast and Newtownabbey on 30 November 2016.

Teachers have rejected an offer that would have delivered a 1% rise this year, with rates for 2015/16 remaining frozen. Education minister Peter Weir has claimed a bigger increase could only be afforded by making redundancies.

NASUWT general secretary Chris Keates said: "It is with deep regret that we remain in this position, but we have been left with no choice by the blatant disregard of the minister for education and the employers for the pay and conditions of service of teachers who provide such a vital public service.

"We have continued to make clear to the minister that strike action can be avoided if there is an improvement on the 0% pay award for 2015/16 and a genuine commitment to meet with the NASUWT to seek to resolve our trade dispute.

"If the next phase of strike action goes ahead, it will be the responsibility of the ministers and the employers."

NASUWT has 12,000 members in Northern Ireland across primary and secondary schools.

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official Northern Ireland, said: “NASUWT members are committed and dedicated teachers. They regret any disruption to pupils and parents.



“However, parents will also recognise that unless teachers are recognised and rewarded as highly-skilled professionals and have working conditions which free them to focus on teaching and learning, there will be a long-term detrimental impact on the quality of education provision for their children.”