New cyberbullying DVD resource launched

A new cyberbullying safety DVD for young people has been launched in Derry.

The new resource has been developed by RAPID (Rural Area Partnership in Derry) in association with the Derry and Strabane Policing and Safety Community Partnership.

Pupils from St. Oliver Plunkett Primary School pictured with PCSP Chairman Councillor Gus Hastings, the actors and the facilitators from RAPID who attended the launch of the new Cyber Bullying Awareness DVD at Strathfoyle Youth Centre. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 24.05.17

The Cyberbullying DVD was launched in Strathfoyle Youth Club last week.

Those behind the project said that internet safety and cyberbullying becoming an increasing issue for our children, parents, teachers and the community in general.

A spokesperson said: “The importance of this project is that not only has it raised awareness of the issue with our local primary schools, but it has also provided a valuable resource for teachers and youth workers to use in the future.

“Cyber bullying and internet safety is a huge issue in all our schools but there is limited resources for parents, teachers and youth workers to deal with the problem.”

She added: “The Derry and Strabane PCSP has an established record of supporting our communities to address local community safety concerns. This initiative is one of almost 30 community initiatives the PCSP supported across the city and district last year.

The PCSP is currently inviting applications from community safety projects for this year and we would encourage all our partners to consider applying. The PCSP is also supporting the Safeguarding Board NI to provide free training on internet safety to anyone who is in contact with young people in a caring, professional or voluntary capacity. The free training will take place in the Main Hall of the Guildhall starting at 6.30pm on Tuesday 13th June.