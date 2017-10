North West Regional College graduations 2017

Congratulations to everyone who graduated from the North West Regional College.

The higher education graduation ceremony was held at the Millennium Forum with Hannah Shields as special guest.

Alison Hassan and Michelle Hanson who graduated from the North West Regional College after completing their HND in Hair and Beauty Management, during a ceremony in the Millennium Forum. PIcture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 27.10.17

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, HOSPITALITY,

TOURISM AND PERFORMING ARTS

FOUNDATION DEGREE BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE (ULSTER

UNIVERSITY)

Debbie McSheffrey who graduated from the North West Regional College with an Access Diploma in Health and Wealfare, celebrates with her first grandchild Amira Grace. PIcture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 27.10.17

Brogan Cusack

Amy Devine

Paul Eakin

Sean Fleming

Daniel Gallagher

Tracey Gillen

Jamie Gillespie

Seamus Hannon

Reece Helps

Billy Hylands

Matthew Keany

Niamh Kinsella

Matthew Leighton

Jason Maxwell

Patrick McConnell

Eoin McDaid

Joanna Munoz

Christopher Stewart

David Tommons

Tamara Vaughan

CERTIFICATE IN HIGHER EDUCATION BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE

(ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Ailish McLaughlin

Ryan O’Doherty

Brooklyn Scargill

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN BUSINESS

Tracy Doyle

James Irwin

Jason Spratt

FOUNDATION DEGREE IN INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALITY & TOURISM

MANAGEMENT (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Caoimhe Barry

Adam Crawford

Naomhan Gribbon

Shannon McClay

Emma McLaughlin

Lauren McLaughlin

Sandra Ofman

Dominic O’Halloran

Emma Vallely

FOUNDATION DEGREE IN HOSPITALITY &TOURISM MANAGEMENT

(ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Andree McBride

Jacqueline Rooney

Sara Steenson

FOUNDATION DEGREE IN INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL & TOURISM

MANAGEMENT (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Nuala Beatty

Nicole Ceasar

April Colquhoun

Nicole Floyd

Stephen Kinsella

Elizabeth Matharu

Lauren McDaid

Robyn McGarrigle

Danielle McNeill

Jade O’Donnell

Aaron Quigley

Niall Smith

Bobbie Spence

Iulia Velenciuc

FOUNDATION DEGREE IN TRAVEL & TOURISM MANAGEMENT (ULSTER

UNIVERSITY)

Laura Adair

Zdenka Gaskova

Chantelle McLarkey

CERTIFICATE OF HIGHER EDUCATION IN TRAVEL & TOURISM

MANAGEMENT (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Daire Kerr

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN MUSIC PRODUCTION

Thomas Carlin

Ross Carlisle

Henry Crockett

Caolan Harkens

Matthew Higgins

Reece Kane

Robbie Knox

Gareth McRory

Dillon Millar

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN MUSIC

PRODUCTION

Jamie-Lee Boyle

Rory Cummings

Ryan Doherty

Conor Mullan

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN MUSIC

Matthew Crampsey

Stephen Kelly

Mark McAuley

Milo McCann

Aidan McGlinchey

Toni Lee Moore

Sara O’Donnell

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN PERFORMING ARTS

Sophie Doran

Jonathan Everett

Laura Kelly

Warren McCook

Brendan McDaid

Saoirse McDermott

Rhiannon McGlinchey

Ethan Wallace

Shannon Wilkinson

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN PERFORMING

ARTS

Damien Coyle

ATI DIPLOMA FOR ACCOUNTING TECHNICIANS

Youliana Bradley

Katherine Cahill

Diana Carvalho

Jacqueline Conaghan

Victoria Darragh

Roisin Doherty

Jamie Given

Rebecca Holmes

Noeleen Lynch

Catherine McCafferty

Christine McGonagle

Jude McLaughlin

Aine Murphy

Michelle Patterson

Sabrina Daniela Quinn

Anna Veilande

Orlaith Ward

Heather Young

ILM LEVEL 5 CERTIFICATE IN LEADERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT

Christine Doherty

Donna Doherty

Daniel Fry

Stephen Lomas

Leona McGavigan

Shelley McLaughlin

Shauna Moore

Eoghan Murray

Maria Nelson

Brenda Stevenson

John Sweeney

Kieran Temple

CIPD LEVEL 5 DIPLOMA IN HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Jacquie Clarke

Sheena Colgan

Angela Coney

Maurice Devenney

Justine Doherty

Jeffrey Gallagher

Nicole Kennedy

Leah McCaffrey

Susan Moore

CIPD LEVEL 5 CERTIFICATE IN HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Keelin Duddy

Lisa Harrigan

Anne Marie Logue

Angela McGarvey

Ciara McKinless

Lisa Patterson

OCR LEVEL 4 DIPLOMA IN ADMINISTRATION (BUSINESS

PROFESSIONAL)

Siobhan McCafferty

Sarah Ann McElhinney

Suzanne McGowan

Philip McLaughlin

Claire Ross

Georgia Wilson

OCR LEVEL 4 CERTIFICATE IN ADMINISTRATION (BUSINESS

PROFESSIONAL)

Joanne Curran

Hannah McBride

Sinead Meenan

Charlene Moran

ACCESS DIPLOMA IN COMBINED STUDIES (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Megan Archer

Grainne Ballard

Adam Brennan

Ben Brown

Kirsty Brown

Kathleen Browne

Kellie Buchanan

Lynsey Campbell

Megan Clements

Ciaran Collins

Christopher Conaghan

Laura Curran

Michaela Cusack

Matthew Dechant

Mark Deehan

Gwen Devine

Lisa Devine

Catherine Doherty

Eoin Doherty

Rachel Doherty

Teresa Doherty

Connor Donaghey

Killian Dougal

Tina Downey

Elizabeth Faulkner

Shauna Ferris

Gareth Friel

Paul Gallagher

Michaela Glenn

Jennifer Gorman

Charlene Gormley

Michelle Griffin

Louise Hamilton

Peter Hamilton

Rebecca Hamilton

Mary Hargan

Emma Harkin

Luke Hasson

Bernadette Heaney Jones

Daniel Hegarty

Gary John Holian

Aimee Jennings

Paula Kelly

Shaun Kennedy

Matthew Kerr

Joseph Killen

Gareth King

Natasha Kirke

Mary Lamberton

Laura Lock

Joyce Logan-Wilson

Bried Lynch

Pamela Mahon

Anthony McCann

Tori McCauley

Lauren McClelland

Brian McCloskey

Gemma McCloskey

Marc McCloskey

Gary McDaid

Teresa McDaid

Daniel McDonnell

Aileen McElwee

Paul McElwee

Conor McFadden

Eamon McFadden

Siobhan McFadden

Ryan McGowan

Natasha McIlmoyle

Dominic McIntyre

Darragh McKinney

Donna McLaughlin

Tracey McLaughlin

Leanne McMichael

Elaine McNickle

Christopher Monteith

Leanne Moore

Sharona Morgan

Eamon Mullan

Kevin Mullan

Aine Murphy

Ashleigh Nicholl

Geraldine O’Donnell

Megan Patton

Chantel Quigley

Charlene Quinn

Anthony Rice

Meagan Sharkey

Hannah Smallwoods

Laura Taggart

Jordan Thompson

Leona Tilley

Kim Toland

Raymond Toner

Jon Turner

Jennifer Walker

Jenna Walsh

John Wray

Roisin Yates

CERTIFICATE IN ADULT LEARNING COMBINED STUDIES (ULSTER

UNIVERSITY)

Sean Barrow

Claire Brown

Kevin Burke

Kerry Clarence

Jennifer Deane

Samantha Deehan

Sinead Devine

Lauren Divin

Bernadette Fox

Lauren Frazer

Ciaran Gillespie

Victor Latimer

Rebecca Logue

Lynne McCool

Nicola Mackey Kelly

Eddie Masterson

Stephanie McAleese

Jill McConnell

Bridie McLaughlin

Owen O’Hara

Stephanie O’Neill

Conor Porter

Barry Quigley

Shikira Quigley

Conal Rafferty

Jade Sherlock

Luke Stainsby

Sinead Wardle

DEPARTMENT OF TRAINING AND SKILLS

IMI LEVEL 4 CERTIFICATE IN ADVANCED STUDIES FOR MASTER

TECHNICIANS (VRQ)

Gavin Carlin

Martin McCormick

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE (HONOURS) IN EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE,

HEALTH AND EDUCATION

Caoimhe Barr

Hannah Crilly

Danielle Cushenan

Erika Deery

Claire Doherty

Natalie Doherty

Rebecca Donaghey

Karen Gibson

Louise McCrudden

Una McGoldrick

Shauna McMahon

Sarah Quigley Burns

Emma Rouse

Lauren White

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN ADVANCED PRACTICE

IN WORKING WITH CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Ruth Adams

Amy Alexander

Lauren Allen

Fiona Barrow

Holly Bond

Saoirse Callaghan

Tracy Campbell

Jorden Clarke

Esther Cooke

Aimee Coyle

Gemma Craig

Jessica Curley

Bronagh Deighan

Donna Dixon

Courtney Doherty

Lucy Doherty

Maria Doherty

Orlaigh Doherty

Stephanie Doherty

Michelle Donaghey

Siobhan Duffy

Ashley Duffy McCallion

Rebecca Foster

Kellie Gallagher

Giorgia Gazzera

Rachel Glendinning

Catriona Grant

Caoimhe Guille

Emma Haughey

Caoimhe Hepburn

Megan Holmes

Donna Hood

Jessica Jenkins

Emma Kee

Larissa Kelly

Katherine Kennedy

Lauren Kennedy

Janice King

Rebekah Kirk

Shauna Lafferty

Jennifer Leitch

Shauna Lynch

Siobhan Lynch

Erin Lynn

Megan McBride

Angela McCloskey

Leanne McColgan

Kirsty McCormick

Megan McGarrigle

Mary Rose McLaughlin

Mary McManus

Clara McMenamin

Claire McNamee

Martina Meenan

Caoimhe Melaugh

Lauren Millar

Lucy Millar

Jessica Nixon

Laura O’Brien

Aine O’Doherty

Cora O’Kane

Linda O’Neill

Lauren Scanlon

Stella Sharkey

Julie Smyth

Caoilfhionn Ward

Rebecca Watson

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN ADVANCED

PRACTICE IN WORKING WITH CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Sharon Harper

Lauren McCloskey

Sheree McLaughlin

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN HAIR & BEAUTY

MANAGEMENT

Shona Bolster

Lauren Jo Boyle Mehta

Mary Burns

Siobhan Cusack

Valerie Darragh Doherty

Fiona Devlin

Rachel Doherty

Majella Doherty

Rhonda Evans

Michelle Hanson

Alison Hassan

Rhona Horner

Ursula Kavanagh

Claire McCauley

Jessica McCauley

Denise McCrory

Niamh McGrady

Ciara McGuinness

Chloe O’Brien

Stephanie O’Connor

Majella Sweeney

VTCT LEVEL 4 CERTIFICATE IN SPORTS MASSAGE THERAPY

Karen Brasienell

Claire Deighan

Michael Doherty

Karl Doherty

Marta Dominguez Alonso

Ciara Fullerton

Shannon Grimes

Tracy Harley

Yvonne Jordan

Roisin McDonnell

Orla McGinnis

Nigel McGrath

Raymond McGuinness

Ann Mitchell

Marie Therese Sharkey

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SPORTS

FOUNDATION DEGREE SPORT, EXERCISE AND FITNESS (ULSTER

UNIVERSITY)

James Cooke

Louise Devlin

Declan Donaghy

Jamie Donaghy

Rebecca Fletcher

Georgia Green

Mark Griffiths

Chloe McCauley

Callum McElhinney

Cormac Quigley

Mark Thornton

Kevin Treacy

CERTIFICATE IN HIGHER EDUCATION SPORT, EXERCISE AND FITNESS

(ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Shannon Doyle

Emma McCloskey

Charlie McGrath Hayes

Kevin McLaughlin

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN SPORT (HEALTH,

FITNESS AND EXERCISE)

John Kennedy

FOUNDATION DEGREE IN HOLISTIC AND INTEGRATIVE HEALTH

THERAPIES (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Laura Brown

Cathy King

Aine McColgan

Claire McGovern

Paddi McMonagle

Deirdre Rafferty

Greta Rafferty

FOUNDATION DEGREE RESPONDING TO ALCOHOL AND DRUG MISUSE

(ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Catherine Gilchrist

Laura Gill

Jacqueline Gurney

Astrid Heathcock

Catherine McElhinney

Brona McGonagle

Colm Starkie

CERTIFICATE IN HIGHER EDUCATION RESPONDING TO ALCOHOL AND

DRUG MISUSE (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Jade Wilson

Lynette Wylie

FOUNDATION DEGREE IN COUNSELLING (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Carrie Barlow

Shauna Conaghan

Jade Curran

Catherine Lagan

Fiona Magill

Martina McAleer

Clare McCallion

Michelle McGee

Richard McGuffin

Karen Melaugh

Ellen Moore

Amanda Quill

Louiseanne Quinn

Margaret Quinn

CERTIFICATE IN COUNSELLING STUDIES (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Caitriona Benson

Kimberley Boyle

Patricia Carlisle

Brigid Casey

Colleen Coyle

Brian Crossan

Nadine Deeney

Gary Doherty

John Doherty

Mary Doherty

Bernadette Edgar

Gary Ferry

Jonathan Flood

Natasha Hannaway

Mark Kelly

Sharon Kennedy

Sinead Lecky

Charles McCafferty

Lorraine McCarthy

Margaret McCarthy

Tracy McKeague

Evelyn McLaughlin

David McNulty

Sheila Mortimer

Emma Nicholas

Elizabeth O’Callaghan

Eimear O’Donnell

Denise Power

Lorraine Preston

Roma Reddin

Paula Roberts

John Russell

Michael Satelle

Vivienne Striem

CERTIFICATE IN HIGHER EDUCATION COUNSELLING (ULSTER

UNIVERSITY)

Shauna Clifford

Catherine McGettigan-Coyle

CPCAB LEVEL 4 DIPLOMA THERAPEUTIC COUNSELLING

Siobhan Devine

Olivia Furey Hastings

Ann Graham

Melanie Kelly

Kevin McGrellis

Melanie Millar

Catherine Quinn

Hillary Sherrard

Shauna Spence

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN HEALTH & SOCIAL

CARE

Katie Ansell

Niamh Barr

Joanne Black

Charlene Campbell

Kenadie Coyle

Carly Doherty

Gemma Donnelly

Donna Marie Earley

Lauren Fitzpatrick

Abbie Friel

Alana Gallagher

Mary Heaney

Amy McGilligan

Michelle McKinney

Kirsty Molloy

Shannon Quinn

Matthew Simpson

Eilisea Tracey

Caoimhe Wade

Catherine Ward

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN HEALTH & SOCIAL

CARE

Corie Birt

Chelsea Black

Chloe Black

Christina Carlin

Eamon Connaghan

Rebecca Cruickshank

Fionnuala Dobbins

Catherine Downey

Sheila Dunn

Carolann Dunne

Ruth Hands

Melissa Hanna

Ciara Hegarty

Catherine Henry

Lisa Hood

Shannon Magee

Erin McCarron

Annette McCorkell

Hannah McDaid

Jennifer McDaid

Nicole McLaughlin

Simone McLaughlin

Linda O’Hara

Benjamin Peilow

Louise Rooney

Sarah Trainor

Holly Vigurs

Maisie Willis

ACCESS DIPLOMA IN HEALTH AND WELFARE (QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY)

Kieva Barron

Helen Boyle

Cormac Burke

Angela Caldwell

Yvette Carr

Colleen Chambers

Rachel Coyle

Suzie Coyle

Mary Doherty

Margaret Donaldson

Anne-Marie Donnelly

Sarah Jane Donnelly

Ciara Duddy

Aneica Duffy

Charlene Duffy

Geraldine Ferguson

Eamon Foley

Rosemarie Fullerton

Imelda Gallagher

Sarah Louise Harper

Brenda Harrigan

Michael Hastings

Karla Kelly

Debbie Keys

Megan Kyle

Karen Leaf

Lauren Leonard

Jonathan Lynch

Seanan Martin

Noleen McBride

Amanada McCallion

Kelly McClelland

Danielle McDaid

Loretta McDowell

Christopher McElhinney

Kylie McGavigan

Karen-Anne McGinley

David McKittrick

Colm McLaughlin

Rebekah McNabney

Laura McNamee

Debbie McSheffrey

Lee Mehaffey

Christine Melarkey

Louise Millar

Gemma Moore

Sinead Nolan

Rossa Noonan

Charlene O’Connor

Caroline O’Donnell

Michelle O’Donnell

Orla O’Hara

Danielle O’Loughlin

Eilish ‘OReilly

Chika Ozulumba

Pauline Parkhouse

Linzi Pearson

Kerril Pritchard

Karen Quinn

Eoin Reid

Niamh Reid

Kirstie Scanlon

Courtney Scott

Stefanie Sheerin

Nicole Shiels

Graham Smith

Natelle Stewart

Noelle Sweeney

Tasha Taylor

Joanne Wade

Ryan Walker

Lorna Webb

Tonya Webb

DEPARTMENT OF SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY

AND CREATIVE INDUSTRIES

FOUNDATION DEGREE SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT (ULSTER

UNIVERSITY)

Priya Bhargava

Ciaran Campbell

Ben Donaghey

Adam Graham

Michael Green

Adam Hamilton

Jack Hannaway

Samuel Holden

Stephen McClay

Lucas McGonagle

Chloe McGuinness

James McKeever

David McLaughlin

Brody Moore

Colm Norris

Conor Owens

Mark Porter

Conor Roarty

Stephen Wylie

CERTIFICATE OF HIGHER EDUCATION SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

(ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Ryan Griffiths

Mark McIlmoyle

Luke McWilliams

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN COMPUTING AND

SYSTEMS DEVELOPMENT

Adam Alcock

Pol Burke

Barry Green

Bradley Hayes

Dayle King

Dorian Kotwica

Harry McGranaghan

Eamon O’Neill

Dawid Oskwarek

Andrew Thomas

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN COMPUTING AND

SYSTEMS DEVELOPMENT

Mark Doherty

Liam Kelpie

Brian McGowan

Shaun White

OCN NI LEVEL 4 DIPLOMA IN SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

Kevin Boland

Andrew Brolly

Laura Clayton

Gary Divin

John Doone

Grainne Gallagher

Annmarie Hilton

James McDaid

Peter McKee

Joseph Meehan

Ryan Molloy

Paul O’Hagan

Michael Owens

Clinton Reilly

Jyoti Suri

FOUNDATION DEGREE SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION (ULSTER

UNIVERSITY)

Mairtin Henry

Ryan McAllister

Eunan Murray

Caolan Watson

FOUNDATION DEGREE ARCHITECTURAL TECHNOLOGY WITH

SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Dean Craig

Cain Hunt

Cathal Luney

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN CONSTRUCTION

AND THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT

Liam Davenport

James Hegarty

Shona McClenaghan

Lucia McGranaghan

Peter Quigley

John Rankin

FOUNDATION DEGREE IN CIVIL ENGINEERING (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Glynis Gallagher

Ross Henderson

Kevin Kealey

Daryl McCauley

Chanelle McCook

James McDaid

Sinead Mullan

CERTIFICATE IN HIGHER EDUCATION IN CIVIL ENGINEERING (ULSTER

UNIVERSITY)

Michael Glenn

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN CONSTRUCTION

AND THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT (CIVIL ENGINEERING)

Gary Barr

FOUNDATION DEGREE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING (ULSTER

UNIVERSITY)

Adam Corry

Jason Earley

Stephen Hutchinson

Matthew Kelly

Chloe McCosker

Hannah Miller

Sean Moore

Maurice Sewell

CERTIFICATE IN HIGHER EDUCATION MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

(ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Jordan Mallett

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN MECHANICAL

ENGINEERING

Matthew Hawthorne

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN ELECTRICAL &

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING

Michael Daly

David Doherty

Robert Grant

Gareth Hamilton

Cathal Harkin

Ciaran Irvine

Gavin McCallion

Conor McGavigan

Noel Moran

FOUNDATION DEGREE APPLIED AND MEDICAL SCIENCE (ULSTER

UNIVERSITY)

Stephanie Devine

Leanne Doherty

Shea Doherty

Niamh Given

Ryan Hargan

Oisin Kelly

Sarah Leslie

Cathail McDermott

Gemma McGaghran

Lauren McLaughlin

Conor McNulty

Holly Miller

Lisa Rowan

CERTIFICATE IN HIGHER EDUCATION APPLIED AND MEDICAL SCIENCE

(ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Aidan Begley

Jaime Burnside

Robert Campbell

Wendy Clarke

Aoife Devir

Emma Doherty

Fiona Elliott

Cormac Gallagher

Erin Gallagher

Sinead Gallagher

Chelsea Graham

Se Greene

Leah McKittrick

Marvin Mulhern

Caoimhe Murphy

Clare Tuttle

Ciaran White

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Robert Coyle

Darragh Coyle

Teresa Lyle

Martin McCallion

Patrick McCay

Michael McCosker

Andrew McGlinchey

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN INTERACTIVE

MEDIA

Chris Campbell

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN CREATIVE MEDIA

PRODUCTION (JOURNALISM)

Maria Cassidy

Matthew Finlay

Kevin Furey

Aeva Kennedy

Thomas Maher

Neal Martin

Caolan McGinley

Seanan McSheffrey

Daniel Oriyasin

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN MEDIA (MOVING

IMAGE)

Tara Carville

Stephanie Doherty

Adam Holden

Mateusz Krzewski

Fionnuala McCann

Gavin McKay

James Neeson

Aaron O’Neill

James Quigley

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN MEDIA (MOVING

IMAGE)

Shane Barr

Gary Breslin

Rebekah Kearney

Ciaran McElhinney

Matthew Mooney

Aisling Totten

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN FASHION AND

TEXTILES

Jamie Baldrick

Karen Devlin

Daniel Graham

Shauneen Hegarty

Conor Murray

Jennifer Nicholson

Laura Smallwoods

Grace Sproule

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA FINE ART

Naomi Arbuthnot

Aislinn Cassidy

Richard Elliott

Charlotte Gordon

Tara Love

Anne Loveday

Aimee Reed

Teresa McCann

Thomas McNeill

PEARSON BTEC HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE FINE ART

Brendan Allen

Dolores Ball

Alice Rohdich

NCTJ LEVEL 3 DIPLOMA IN JOURNALISM

Shanice Atkins

Sarah Curran

Megan McCreedy

Naomi McLaughlin

Marie Sauve

Madeleine Siegmund

ACCESS DIPLOMA IN SCIENCE (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Daniel Begley

Michael Blair

Megan Brogan

Darren Burke

Elita Coyle

Megan Creith

Emer Cummings

Ursula Dallat

Amy Louise Doherty

Shauna Donnelly

Manuel Duncan

David Gallagher

Hugh Gallen

Thomas Gamble

Daniel Harkin

Luke Hassett

Rosie Hesketh

Stephen Holden

Paul Hueston

Caroline Kelly

Adam Lowry

Michaela McBride

Shauna McCloskey

Darren McDaid

Rachel McGlinchey

Steven McGuinness

Theresa McIlwaine

Emma Reilly

Jonathan Robinson

Thejesveni Rudraprasad

Martin Shiels

Jade Thomas

CERTIFICATE IN ADULT LEARNING SCIENCE (ULSTER UNIVERSITY)

Santiago Chacho-Munoz

Collin Knight

Leanne McCrudden

Sinead McCloskey

Eimear McLaughlin

Amanda McSharry

Christopher Tourish

SPECIAL AWARDS

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND

PERFORMING ARTS

HIGHEST ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT ON FOUNDATION DEGREE IN BUSINESS AND

ENTERPRISE

Christopher Stewart

THE BANK OF IRELAND AWARD

(AWARDED FOR ACHIEVEMENT ON HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN BUSINESS)

Jason Spratt

WHITE HORSE HOTEL AWARD (JOINT)

(AWARDED FOR THE BEST WORK BASED LEARNING PROJECT IN FOUNDATION

DEGREE IN INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALITY/TRAVEL AND TOURISM MANAGEMENT)

Caoimhe Barry

Lauren McLaughlin

DA VINCI’S HOTEL AWARD

(AWARDED FOR OUTSTANDING FOUNDATION DEGREE IN HOSPITALITY AND

TOURISM MANAGEMENT STUDENT)

Jacqueline Rooney

DERRY VISITOR AND CONVENTION BUREAU AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING

FOUNDATION DEGREE IN INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL AND TOURISM MANAGEMENT

STUDENT

Nicole Floyd

QUIGLEY CUP FOR EXCEPTIONAL PERSONAL ACHIEVEMENT ON FOUNDATION

DEGREE IN INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL & TOURISM MANAGEMENT

Robyn McGarrigle

NITB AWARD

(AWARDED FOR OUTSTANDING PART-TIME FOUNDATION DEGREE IN TRAVEL AND

TOURISM MANAGEMENT STUDENT)

Laura Adair

BLAST FURNACE AWARD

(AWARDED FOR THE HIGHEST ACHIEVING STUDENT ON HND IN MUSIC

PRODUCTION

Matthew Higgins

HHB AWARD (JOINT)

(AWARDED FOR THE MOST PROMISING PRODUCER)

Caolan Harkens

Reece Kane

AMELIA RECORDS AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING STUDENT

Milo McCann

THE WATERSIDE THEATRE AWARD

(AWARDED FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION)

Jonathan Everett

BEST GROUP CERTIFICATE/DIPLOMA AWARD ON OCR LEVEL 4 DIPLOMA

IN ADMINISTRATION (BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL) (JOINT)

(AWARDED FOR WORK WHICH IS OF AN EXCELLENT STANDARD)

Siobhan McCafferty

Sarah Ann McElhinney

ACCESS DIPLOMA IN COMBINED STUDIES FOR OUTSTANDING

COMMITMENT AND ACHIEVEMENT (FULL TIME)

Ben Brown

ACCESS DIPLOMA IN COMBINED STUDIES FOR OUTSTANDING

COMMITMENT AND ACHIEVEMENT (PART TIME)

Ryan McGowan

PART-TIME ACCESS DIPLOMA IN COMBINED STUDIES AWARD FOR

HIGHEST MARKS

Charlene Gormley

FULL-TIME ACCESS DIPLOMA IN COMBINED STUDIES AWARD FOR

HIGHEST MARKS

Jon Turner

THE SEAMUS MC CAUL MEMORIAL AWARD

(AWARDED FOR THE ACCESS DIPLOMA IN COMBINED STUDIES ADULT LEARNER OF

THE YEAR)

Gary Holian

THE MICHAEL BOND MEMORIAL AWARD

(AWARDED FOR OUTSTANDING COMMITMENT IN ACCESS DIPLOMA IN COMBINED

STUDIES)

Leanne McMichael

WHYTE TROPHY AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT FOR ACCESS DIPLOMA IN SOCIAL

AND LIFE SCIENCES

Natasha McIlmoyle

DEPARTMENT OF TRAINING AND SKILLS

AWARD FOR THE HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN ADVANCED PRACTICE IN WORK

WITH CHILDREN AND FAMILIES STUDENT SHOWING OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION

TO EARLY YEARS’ CARE AND EDUCATION

Tracey Campbell

TRUST AGENCY AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN EARLY YEARS

Donna Dixon

AWARD FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN EARLY YEARS (JOINT)

Ruth Adams

Donna Hood

AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING COMMITMENT AND ACHIEVEMENT IN EARLY YEARS

(JOINT)

Mary Rose McLaughlin

Mary McManus

AWARD FOR HIGHEST ACHIEVEMENT ACROSS THE HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN

ADVANCED PRACTICE IN WORK WITH CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Rebecca Watson

AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING COMMITMENT AND ACHIEVEMENT TO PROFESSIONAL

DEVELOPMENT IN THE EARLY YEARS SECTOR (JOINT)

Caoimhe Barr

Louise McCrudden

AWARD FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN HAIR AND

BEAUTY MANAGEMENT (JOINT)

Rhonda Evans

Denise McGrory

THE KERRY MCCLAY AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING COMMITMENT

Mary Burns

AWARD FOR VTCT CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE (JOINT)

Orla McGinnis

Nigel McGrath

DERRY CITY FOOTBALL CLUB AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION TO SPORT MEDICINE

WITHIN THE CITY

Raymond McGuinness

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SPORTS

DERRY CITY COUNCIL AWARD

(AWARDED FOR SPORTING AND ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT)

Louise Devlin

DONEGAL SPORTING PARTNERSHIP AWARD

(AWARDED FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN THE WORKPLACE)

Callum McElhinney

AWARD FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN FOUNDATION DEGREE IN COUNSELLING

Louiseanne Quinn

AWARD FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN CERTIFICATE IN COUNSELLING

Kimberly Boyle

HEALTHTEC AWARD

(AWARDED FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE ON HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN

HEALTH & SOCIAL CARE)

Catherine Downey

THE AISLING BARNETT MEMORIAL AWARD

(AWARDED TO THE HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA/CERTIFICATE IN HEALTH & SOCIAL

CARE STUDENT WHO BEST REPRESENTS THE ETHOS OF CARE)

Charlene Campbell

PART-TIME ACCESS HEALTH & WELFARE AWARD FOR HIGHEST ACADEMIC

ACHIEVEMENT

Kelly McClelland

FULL-TIME ACCESS HEALTH & WELFARE AWARD FOR HIGHEST ACADEMIC

ACHIEVEMENT

Karen Quinn

THE LUCIA OKANE AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE COMMITMENT AND PARTICIPATION

ON FULL-TIME ACCESS HEALTH & WELFARE

Jonathan Lynch

THE LUCIA OKANE AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE COMMITMENT AND PARTICIPATION

ON PART-TIME ACCESS HEALTH & WELFARE

Christine Melarkey

DEPARTMENT OF SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY AND CREATIVE

INDUSTRIES

AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN FOUNDATION DEGREE IN

SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT (FULL-TIME)

Conor Roarty

AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN FOUNDATION DEGREE IN

SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT (PART-TIME)

David McLaughlin

THE DENIS PEGG MEMORIAL AWARD (FULL-TIME)

(AWARDED FOR EXCELLENCE IN SOFTWARE ENGINEERING)

Conor Owens

THE DENIS PEGG MEMORIAL AWARD (PART-TIME)

(AWARDED FOR EXCELLENCE IN SOFTWARE ENGINEERING)

Stephen McClay

AWA ARCHITECTS AWARD (ALBERT WALLACE ASSOCIATES)

(AWARDED TO THE BEST FOUNDATION DEGREE IN ARCHITECTURAL / SUSTAINABLE

TECHNOLOGY STUDENT)

Cain Hunt

JOE WHITE AWARD (CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF BUILDING)

(AWARDED TO THE BEST HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE IN CONSTRUCTION

STUDENT)

Peter Quigley

B MULLAN & SONS AWARD

(AWARDED TO THE BEST HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN CIVIL ENGINEERING

STUDENT)

Gary Barr

DU PONT AWARD

(AWARDED FOR BEST FOUNDATION DEGREE IN MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

STUDENT)

Stephen Hutchinson

BIC SYSTEMS AWARD

(AWARDED FOR THE BEST HIGHER NATIONAL CERTIFICATE/DIPLOMA IN

ELECTRONICS/ENGINEERING FINAL YEAR PROJECT)

Gareth Hamilton

RANDOX AWARD

(AWARDED FOR OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN APPLIED & APPLIED SCIENCE)

Lisa Rowan

JOSEPH HARRON AWARD

(AWARDED FOR BEST INTERACTIVE MEDIA CREATIVITY ON HIGHER NATIONAL

DIPLOMA IN INTERACTIVE MEDIA)

Teresa Lyle

ADVENTI GROUP AWARD

(AWARDED FOR BEST CROSS PLATFORM WORK ON HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN

INTERACTIVE MEDIA)

Martin McCallion

BROADCAST & ELECTRONIC SOLUTIONS LTD AWARD

(AWARDED FOR BEST HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA IN MEDIA MOVING IMAGE

STUDENT)

Fionnuala McCann

BAIRD MCNUTT AWARD

(AWARDED FOR BEST CONSTRUCTED TEXTILES)

Jamie Baldrick

DESMOND AND SONS AWARD (JOINT)

(AWARDED FOR BEST TEXTILES DESIGN)

Karen Devlin

Shauneen Hegarty

CONTEXT GALLERY AWARD

(AWARDED TO HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA FINE ART STUDENT)

Aislinn Cassidy

FREDDIE CLIFFORD AWARD

(AWARDED FOR HND FINE ART SCULPTURE)

Thomas McNeill

THE WRIGHT PERPETUAL AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT ON THE HNC FINE ART

Alice Rohdich

IRISH NEWS AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

Shanice Atkins

BELFAST TELEGRAPH AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

Megan McCreedy

FULL-TIME ACCESS DIPLOMA IN SCIENCE AWARD FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

Adam Lowry

PART-TIME ACCESS DIPLOMA IN SCIENCE AWARD FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

Steven McGuinness