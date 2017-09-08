Eid al-Adha celebrations in Derry

An event organised in Derry to celebrate one of the main Muslim festivals of the year has been hailed a major success.

The North West Islamic Association organised the Eid al-Adha celebration in Pilot’s Row Leisure Centre last Saturday, bringing together Muslim families from across the North West and other residents of the city.

The boys having a sit down meal at the Eid al Adha celebration in Pilot's Row.

The Eid al Adha celebration is one of the biggest festivals of the year and is one of two Eid celebrations observed by Muslims across the world. The first Eid is held immediately after the month of fasting (Ramadan) and the second one comes after the Haaj pilgrimage and is known as the Great Eid.

A large number of Muslim families attended the event in Derry alongside local politicians and other families from across the city.

Zahid Bahli, chairman of the North West Islamic Association, said the event was enjoyed by all those who attended.

Mr Bahli said morning Eid prayer was observed at the North West Islamic Community Centre prior to the event at Pilot’s Row.

Children enjoying the festivities at Pilot's Row.

Children’s entertainment included face painting, balloon modelling and large inflatables.

Mr. Bahli said: “Everybody enjoyed it. There was a brilliant atmosphere and there was great community participation with people coming together.

“That’s the purpose to bring people together and integrate and it was good to see people coming together and participating in such happy occasions.”

The North West Islamic Association said it was hoping to organise another major gathering for the next Eid festival in July next year.

Girls pictured at the Eid al Adha event at Pilot's Row.

In May this year, Derry’s Muslim community also hosted hundreds of people during a ‘Tea and Tour’ event.

The event saw local Muslim families provide an insight into their culture and traditions, presenting an opportunity to witness prayers and learn about Islam and Muslim festivals.

Youngsters getting in line for balloon modelling.

One young girl getting her face painted at Pilot's Row