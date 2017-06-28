Elderly woman in critical condition after two vehicle collision

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a two vehicle collision on the Victoria Road in Derry last night which left a 67-year-old woman in a critical condition.

The two vehicle crash happened at around 7.30pm.

A PSNI spokesman said the the woman is believed to have been the driver of one of the cars and her passenger - a 35-year-old-man was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old man who was arrested is believed to be the driver of the other car. He remains in custody at present.

PSNI Inspector Colin Reeves is appealing for witnesses to the collision: “Investigating officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1046 27/06/17.”

The road remains closed at present.