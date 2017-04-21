Election could advance Irish unity referendum

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Elisha McCallion has said that the snap Westminster General Election provided an opportunity to build towards a referendum on Irish unity.

She was speaking as parties in Derry gear up to select candidates for the June 8 Westminster Election.

Mrs. McCallion said: “The announcement by the British Prime Minister Theresa May to call a snap Westminster General Election is further evidence, if it was needed, that the concerns and needs of people in the North of Ireland do not register on the British Government agenda.

“Sinn Féin said at the weekend that the British Government will always put its own interests above any others and, at this time, that means the concerns of a very reactionary Tory right wing.

“Brexit has highlighted, in stark terms, the undemocratic, unnatural and unjust nature of Partition.

“Brexit and the recent Assembly election which saw the end of a permanent unionist political majority, have changed the context of the argument for a United Ireland.

“Despite the narrow political motivation behind the calling of a Westminster election, Irish republicans must seize the opportunity to further to build political progress towards a referendum on Irish unity.

“It is an opportunity to reject the Tory political agenda, to re-assert the North’s vote to remain within the EU, and to advance the cause of a shared inclusive and United Ireland.”