Election will be ‘opportunity to oppose Brexit’ - Michelle O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leader in the North Michelle O’Neill has said that the Westminster election will be an opportunity for voters to oppose Brexit and reject Tory cuts and austerity.

Michelle O’Neill said: “Sinn Féin opposed Brexit because it will be disastrous for the people of Ireland, our economy and our public services.

“The people of the North clearly voted to see their future in the European Union in the referendum last June. We have been blatantly ignored by Theresa May since.”

Ms O’Neill said the Tory party’s “reckless” Brexit agenda offers “nothing to the people of the North who are being dragged out of the EU against our will”.

“The Tory party and their polices have been rejected by the people in the north in the past, and will be again in this election,” she said.

“Sinn Féin is ready to contest this election and it will be an opportunity for voters to oppose Brexit and reject Tory cuts and austerity.

“It is an opportunity to progress designated status for the North within the EU and for a future based on equality, respect, integrity and unity.”