Ellie gets the ‘chop’ for charity

A kind hearted Derry girl has donated 12 inches of her hair to charity to make wigs for chemotherapy patients.

Little 10-years-old Ellie Duddy, a Primary 6 pupil in Mrs Kerr’s class at St. Patrick’s Primary School in Pennyburn, last Friday took the plunge and had her hair chopped, all in the name of charity.

Ellie has donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to boys and girls across the UK and Ireland who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

The Little Princess Trust works with specialist suppliers and experienced hairdressers who offer wigs tailored to the individual child’s needs, to give the most realistic look and feel, as close as possible to their original hair.

They strive to put parents and carers in contact with suppliers as local as possible.

Ellie spoke to the ‘Journal’ just before she had her hair cut at the Swan Hairdressing Salon in Culmore.

“I wanted to give my hair to someone who has cancer,” she said.

“My dad works with people who have cancer, so I thought I would try and help someone out.

“I’ve been growing my hair for around a year now,” smiled Ellie.

“I’m getting 12 inches taken off my hair, but I don’t really mind how short it is. It’s going to someone who needs it.

“We have been fundraising for the Little Princess Trust, and we have raised around £400 already. I’d like to thank the Swan Salon for my free hair cut and everyone who has donated already,” added Ellie.

Kathleen McFadden, Ellie’s proud grandmother, said her granddaughter was “very courageous” to even think about cutting off her hair for charity.

“It’s going to a very good cause and she doesn’t mind getting her hair cut,” she added.

For more information on the Little Princess Trust, visit http://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/