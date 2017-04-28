‘Ensure you are on register to make your vote count’ - Durkan

SDLP Foyle MP Mark Durkan has urged local people to ensure they are on the electoral register in order to make their vote count on June 8.

Mr Durkan said: “Theresa May has called this election saying she wants a strong hand to negotiate the hard Brexit she now wants. She also wants a free hand for new cuts to welfare benefits, tax credits for working families and pensions.

“Not content with Brexit’s threats to the Good Friday Agreement, she is also planning both to overturn the Human Rights Act and to water down employment rights and environmental standards which have been guaranteed in the EU. The election on 8th June is a chance for people in Derry to give their verdict on Tory plans to damage the Agreement with hard Brexit, demolish rights and further diminish welfare.

“The people of Derry need a strong voice in Parliament not afraid to always oppose such policies on their behalf.”