115 new social homes to be built

An application for over 100 new social homes in the Skeoge area of Derry has been given the green light.

Derry & Strabane Council’s Planning Committee unanimously endorsed the proposal for 115 new homes during a meeting in Strabane on Wednesday night.

The application includes a new urban park, open space and landscaping, and associated site works over part of a 12.3 hectares between Lower Galliagh Road and the Skeoge Link Road.

The development lies within the H1C zoned lands for housing and the application for planning permission was lodged by Braidwater LTD.

Welcoming the decision, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, SDLP Councillor John Boyle said it was a very welcome development in an area of the city where additional housing is needed.

“The local community in the Galliagh area will be delighted that this project is going ahead and will provide much needed high quality residential properties with associated works and a park.

“I am also hopeful that it will provide a boost to the local economy,” he added.

Members of the committee were informed at the meeting that the new development is considered as a phase of the existing and ongoing housing development south of the Skeoge Link.

Members also heard how all existing trees at the site, including those protected by a Tree Preservation Order, along with shrubs, hedges and natural screening along the boundaries of the site, shall be retained.

Maura Fox, Head of Planning with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the proposed development is in keeping with the Council’s commitment to achieving residential developments that promote quality and sustainability in their design and layout.

She also said it was in line with the Council’s commitment to ensure such housing projects are in harmony with the townscape and landscape setting on which they were constructed.

The application for the new housing development Skeoge is the latest in a series of large scale social housing projects which have been given the go ahead in the area over recent years.

A new spine road is currently under construction in the area to facilitate access to additional new housing.