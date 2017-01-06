Call to recycle Christmas waste following festivities

The Chair of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee has called on local people to make sure they recycle their Christmas rubbish.

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly called on people in Derry and Strabane to also ensure that Christmas trees are disposed of properly following the festive celebrations.

Councillor Kelly was speaking as many people follow tradition and remove their Christmas decorations today, January 6th.

He said: “At this time of year many households find they have more rubbish than usual, additional packaging from gifts, decorations and food increase.

“It’s important that residents make full use of your blue bin and recycle their cards, paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, tins and cans.”

Encouraging everyone to make full use of the recycling centres, Colr. Kelly commented: “We all have a responsibility to protect and conserve the environment, and everyone can do their bit by recycling rubbish rather than throwing everything in their black bin.

“It takes just a few minutes to separate things like Christmas cards, used wrapping paper, boxes, plastic, aluminium cans and tins from things that can’t be recycled. Christmas trees can be left at any of our recycling centres.

“The main message we need to get out in 2017 is to reduce the amount of waste we produce, reuse things like plastic bags, plastic containers and glass jars.”