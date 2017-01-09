Clean up completed at Quarry Steps in Waterside

SDLP Derry Councillor Martin Reilly has welcomed the tidy-up of a walkway connecting people in the Waterside to lower Spencer Road – known locally as the ‘Quarry Steps’.

Colr. Reilly had previously described the area as “dangerous”.

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly at the Quarry steps.

He said: “A number of constituents registered with me their frustration at the state of the ‘Quarry Steps’ which connect walkers in the Waterside to lower Spencer Road.

“These steps were overgrown, dirty and dangerous.

“I was in regular contact with Council officers who in turn liaised with the owner of this site in order to bring this welcome improvement to the walkway.

“I am therefore delighted that these efforts have been successful and that there now has been a tidy-up of the area.”

Colr. Reilly said: “I am also pleased that Council officers are bringing a report to Council next month seeking to progress a permanent solution to the cleanliness of this area.”