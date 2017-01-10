Contamination of blue bins sparks plea over usage

Sinn Féin councillor and member of Derry & Strabane’s Environment Committee Tony Hassan has appealed to local people to ensure they are not contaminating their blue bins with unsuitable waste.

Colr. Hassan made his appeal following a number of incidents of contamination of blue bins over the Christmas and New Year period.

Encouraging people to recycle more, he said: “I understand that over the Christmas and New Year period many households have maybe two or three times the amount of rubbish which they need to get rid of. I am appealing for residents to continue to break the rubbish down in the specified bins.

“I know of a number of incidents of contamination of bins that has happened in the greater Shantallow area in the past week. I would appeal to residents not to contaminate blue bins by using black bin bags, bin liners, plastic bags or carrier bags or throwing other harmful items in the bins.

“Blue bins should only contain recyclable items. Non-recyclable items contaminate the lorry load resulting in it ending up as landfill. This means greater cost to the council.”

Colr Hassan said increasing usage of the blue bins will “help us to increase the amount of household waste recycled”, and “lessen disposal costs, enable us to continue to mitigate harmful greenhouse gas emissions and allows us to provide a more appropriate service and better value for local residents”.