Derry residents disgusted at dog fouling

People living on an estate in Derry have expressed disgust at dog fouling in their area.

Local councillor, Sandra Duffy, has appealed for dog owners to be more responsible following complaints from residents in the Glenabbey area.

“The problem of dog fouling has been raised regarding Glenabbey, with residents concerned at the number of dogs roaming freely around the estate, who are then free to foul on footpaths and around the children's play park.

As well as the health issues associated with dog dirt it is also unsightly and causing a hazard to local families, many with young children."

Colr. Duffy added: "I have been in contact with council to request the installation of dog waste bins and I have also been in touch with the dog warden to ask that some work be carried out to encourage responsible pet ownership in the area."

