First class honours degree increase welcomed

Sinn Féin Education spokesperson, Karen Mullan, has congratulated students after the latest statistics showed an increase in the number of graduates attaining First Class Honours degrees.

The Foyle MLA said the achievement was reflective of growing success for students at schools.

Around one in four undergraduates are now attaining a First Class Degree.

Ms. Mullan said: “I would like to congratulate students and universities for all the hard work and commitment which they have directed towards attainment and excellence. From my own experience as a graduate, I understand the amount of hard work, dedication and commitment required to complete a degree.

“I have no doubt that this increase is reflective of the consistent growth in educational attainment at primary and secondary level which has been overseen by successive Sinn Féin Education ministers. It also underscores the need to ensure that we maintain an affordable level of fees and an appropriate level of investment in our universities and colleges in order to protect against the impacts of commercialisation in higher education.”