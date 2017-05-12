Funding agreed for Clooney masterplan

Local councillors have approved funding for the development of a Clooney Lands Masterplan for the Waterside region.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee have agreed to allocate £5,350 towards a comprehensive blueprint for development on the site.

Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration with Derry City and Strabane District Council said that officers are currently working on the development of the Clooney Greenway project.

This involves the commission of a design team to develop a new greenway.

Once completed, this will link Nelson Drive to Herron Way.

She added that a planning application has been lodged, the scheme has been costed and a business case and funding application submitted to the Department for Communities.

Negotiations with regard to the acquiring of lands is also ongoing at the present time.

Karen Phillips said: “An opportunity has arisen to extend the greenways through the Ebrington Primary School and a steering group has been established to consider how these wider lands could be developed when they become surplus to requirements.

“As part of the plans to develop a Masterplan for all the green space lands at Clooney, council is taking the lead by appointing a team to meet with a wide range of stakeholder and interested parties to identify their needs and aspirations and subsequently feed this information back to the stakeholders,” she added.