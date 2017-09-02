Greyhound Track ready by Autumn and stadium on course for 2018 re-opening

Derry & Strabane Council has confirmed that the Brandywell Stadium Refurbishment is on schedule to be finished by the end of December.

The project will see a new 955 seater stand with new changing rooms; media facilities; meeting spaces and safety control centre, plus standing accommodation for 270 spectators adjoining the new Stand, bringing capacity for the ground to 3,700.

A council spokesperson said: “In addition to the Stand, the project includes a synthetic pitch; a standalone dog track; the refurbishment of the Southend Stand and additional car parking, as well as substantial improvement works across the stadium, including the replacement of the existing boundary walls to the wider Brandywell site.

“The new synthetic turf pitch at the stadium will be laid towards the end of the project. The stadium will be ready to host Derry City’s pre-season games for the 2018 League of Ireland season.”

The greyhound track in the Showgrounds section is now at an advanced stage and is expected to be ready for use in the late Autumn, she added.