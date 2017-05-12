IN FULL: Election candidates for Foyle and East Derry

People in Foyle and East Derry constituencies will go to the polls to elect an MP on June 8.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, announced her intention to hold a snap general election last month.

The most recent general election took place in May 2015.

The full list of candidates standing in Foyle is as follows: John Doherty (Alliance), Mark Durkan (SDLP), Shaun Harkin (People Before Profit Alliance), Elisha McCallion (Sinn Fein) and Gary Middleton (DUP).

The full list of candidates standing in East Derry is as follows: Gregory Campbell (DUP), Richard Holmes (UUP), Chris McCaw (Alliance), Dermot Nicholl (Sinn Fein), Stephanie Quigley (SDLP) and Liz St Clair-Legge (Conservatives).