Killea cemetery included in grass cutting rota - Logue

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed the inclusion of the historic Killea Cemetery in the council’s grass cutting rota.

Councillor Logue was speaking following concerns over the overgrown grass at the cemetery. located off the main Letterkenny Road close to the border.

Councillor Logue said:“I was contacted by a number of people in the Killea area and they raised concerns about the state of the grass in the local Killea Cemetery.

“I have spoken to officials at Derry City and Strabane District Council and they have agreed to place it on the rota of regular grass cuttings.

“This is a very isolated cemetery even though it’s on a main arterial route between Derry and Donegal. Thousands of people would pass it each day and not even know it was there.

“It’s very important to ensure that Killea Cemetery and the area around it is both preserved and improved.”

Colr. Logue said parking at the cemetery was another issue of concern.

“Unknown to many residents of Derry the cemetery is still used but has absolutely no provision for car-parking.

“I have also asked for this to be looked at in terms of a pathway to the cemetery and what can be done around the parking as this is a very dangerous road,” she said.

The cemetery houses the now derelict Truscott Lodge building, built by the Irish Society in 1866 to house the caretaker.

The cemetery itself contains graves dating back several centuries.