Lighting plan for Lowry’s Lane area welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the news that Derry City and Strabane District Council are to carry out a consultation of local residents about proposed installation of a new lighting system on Lowry’s Lane.

A spokesperson for the council said that lighting has already been installed along much of the lane, as part of a wider environmental improvement scheme following discussions with local residents.

She added: “Council is now considering installing additional lighting along the final section of the pathway subject to further engagement with those living in the area, securing the required funding for the work and adhering to official procurement processes.”

Councillor Cooper said: “I welcome the news that a consultation is to be carried out by the council as a result of an exercise conducted by Sinn Féin in the Hatmore and Kylemore areas to ascertain whether there was support for the idea for the last unlit area of Lowry’s lane to be illuminated.

“We all know the problems relating to this lane way over many years. A new lighting system would increase security and also prevent dog walkers and general users walking into obstacles and there is also issue of dog fouling. This formal consultation by the council will allow all residents to express their views and once it is complete we will assess if there is support for the installation of the lights. I would encourage as many people as possible to take part.”