New app to streamline waste management in Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council is offering householders the chance to win a Samsung Galaxy tablet if they download their new Bin-Ovation app in the month of February.

The free tool allows users to access all the information they need to know about bin collections and recycling centres to make home waste management as easy and efficient as possible.

The competition was launched by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock, who highlighted the wide range of information available through the app.

“Bin-Ovation is a free and easy to use service that provides residents with instant access to all the information they need about their bins,” she said.

“It is designed to help residents with their efforts to prevent, reduce, reuse and recycle their household waste and has a host of features to make recycling as convenient as possible.

“With the chance to win a fantastic Samsung Galaxy tablet there has never been a better time to download the app and improve your home waste management.”

Conor Canning, Head of Environment at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the app is particularly effective at pointing users towards the correct bin for waste disposal.

“Over 300 different household items are listed on the app with photographs that allow you to easily search and check how you should dispose of each waste material,” he noted.

“The app’s range of features includes reminders to leave out your bins and handy notifications when there is a change to collections or service.

“Users can also check the location of their nearest recycling centre, get directions using GPS and check their opening hours.”

To enter the free draw and be in with a chance to win the Samsung Galaxy tablet, all you have to do is download the app from the Google Play or Apple App store.

Select Derry City and Strabane District Council, go to the ‘More’ section and select the option to enter the draw remembering to provide your email address or phone number so you can be contacted if you win.

The competition runs for the whole month of February and the winner will be notified in early March.