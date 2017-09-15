New measures to tackle nuisance and noise in Strand Road area planned

SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack said she is facilitating the installation of further measures to deal with long-term noise and nuisance issues at an area along Strand Road.

Speaking after CCTV was secured, Colr. Cusack said: “As most people know this issue has been hard work and getting results has been an uphill climb.

“Being located in the area means I have had first-hand accounts from residents affected on an almost daily basis. Having engaged everyone involved, from business owners, PSNI, Council and road users a number of resolutions have been reached.

“One of my first and ironically the easiest solution is now eventually underway in getting a visual barrier erected along the stretch of the car park.

“This hopefully should prevent those using the Strand Road as a stage to show off dubious driving skills to those parked up.”

Colr. Cusack said dealing directly with current and previous Belfast-based property managers, who had little knowledge of the issues, is now bearing fruit. “I am confident that the permissions sought will soon be in place and this final stage of preventative measures can commence.” She added: “It’s unfortunate that we have had to go to such lengths to give residents peace in their own homes when all that was required was some consideration and respect by a few persistent people.”