New traffic problem measure

Sinn Fein Councillor Mickey Cooper pictured at Clarence Avenue.

Sinn Féin councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed new arrangements to deal with traffic and parking issues facing residents in the Clarence Avenue area of Derry.

The development has resulted from a meeting between local residents, Colr. Cooper and the PSNI.

Colr. Cooper said the new arrangements should help residents to report traffic issues such as problems accessing their properties.

He said: “The area has long been blighted by large volumes of parking by city centre workers and local students, which has caused much frustration for residents. I have already worked with the police and residents to initiate a similar scheme in the Aberfoyle area which has helped to ease some of the issues residents were experiencing and I am confident the same will apply in the Clarence Avenue area.”