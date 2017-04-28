Plans for additional funding for Culmore Park welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Hassan has welcomed proposals for additional funding to progress Culmore Park.

Colr. Hassan said the facility was one that the local community had been waiting on for a long time.

The second phase of the project will involve design development, costing and planning to support future community engagement, business cases and funding applications.

Colr. Hassan said: “This is addressing a long standing need where there are no facilities.

“The local community has been campaigning for such a facility now for many years.”

“It is welcome progress on the road to achieving the goal of having a new community facility that can be used by young people and local groups in the area.”