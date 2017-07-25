Progress on new Brandywell stadium, greyhound track and play park welcomed

The progression of works at the Brandywell Stadium site has been welcomed.

A Sinn Fein delegation recently visited the site of the works to create three major new sporting and play facilities for the city.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney led the party delegation to view progress on the work at the stadium, dog track and new state of the art play park facilities.

Speaking afterwards, Raymond McCartney said: “It was great to see the progress on all three projects gather pace.

“Once this stage of the work is completed it will bring these facilities into the 21st century and act as a catalyst for these sports in our city for generations to come.

“It will also provide a safe place for families and children from this area to enjoy the new park which is something Councillor Patricia Logue and residents have been campaigning on for many years.”

Work began on the £7m stadium and dog track projects in November last year and is due to completed later this year.

Work on the new Brandywell Play Park, meanwhile, got under way in May.