Repair works at John Clifford park

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed works to repair swings at one of Derry’s main play parks.

Colr. Logue said: “Jon ‘Ugg’ Clifford/Bull Park is one of Derry’s busy parks with hundreds of users each day. A number of regular users contacted me to say the swings there were in need of repair and were out of action.

“This is a great facility right in the heart of the community and with local children being off school it was important that the swings there were repaired as soon as possible. I contacted the council just a few weeks ago to see if this could be done and I am pleased to have been informed that repairs will take place this week.”