Rosemount bulky items lift reminder

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has reminded residents that the council’s bulky lift of household items will be rolled out across the entire Rosemount area on the morning and early afternoon of Thursday, January 26.

Colr. Cooper said it was part of the wider strategy he has been working on with council to alleviate dumping issues in the area, with further details in the coming weeks. He said: “It will allow residents to remove unwanted items from their home and hopefully also reduce issues around dumping in mews lanes and overloading issues in residents bins.

“If residents have any further queries they can contact me on 07743175709.”