Two rescued by Foyle Search during separate operations 12 hours apart

Foyle Search and Rescue managed to get two women to safety after separate operations in Derry on Sunday.

The later rescue operation got under way just after 7pm, when the Police Service of Northern Ireland activated FSR’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) to reports of a person having entered the water.

FS&R Mobile and two boat crews responded to the location, and on arrival a female was observed in the water. FS&R’s ERT Co-ordinator & the NI Fire & Rescue Service threw a line to the female.

Boat crews then commenced a rescue bringing her on board and took her to their base at Prehen. She was then transferred to an ambulance and taken to hospital.

Around 12 hours earlier at 7.15am on Sunday the ERT were tasked by the PSNI following reports of a person observed on the wrong side of the railings. Land and Boat Crew responded within minutes to the location, on arrival observing a woman as reported. Members of FS&R’s Land crew approached and successfully returned her to the safe side of the railings. She was also taken from the scene to hospital.