Warning issued as ‘bitterly cold’ weather expected

Warnings have been issued that snow and sleet could arrive in parts of the north west by this evening followed by “bitterly cold” conditions on Thursday.

Both the Met Office and the Met Eireann have issued statsu yellow warnings for wintry showers and gale force winds over the coming 24 hours, with the north west to bear the brunt of the bad weather.

A warning has been issued that wintry showers are expected to arrive over the coming 24 hours.

For the north today, Met Eireann has forecast that today will be cold and windy, with bright or sunny spells and showers while westerly winds “will continue fresh to strong and gusty, with gales on coasts”.

For tonight however, forecasters have warned that the showers “will turn increasingly wintry, with sleet and snow, even on lower levels, along with the risk of thunder”. Motorists and pedestrians have also been advised that frost and any ice will mainly occurr on sheltered areas into Thursday morning.

For Thursday, Met Eireann is forecasting “bitterly cold” weather, with scattered sleet and snow showers, and the ongoing threat of thunder.

The Met Office meanwhile has concurred that tonight will see showers “turning increasingly to snow away from the north coast, with some lying snow likely and drifting in the strong winds over higher ground. Minimum Temperature 0C”.

The Met Office states that for Thursday there will be “further wintry showers, turning frequent and prolonged for a time with a risk of lying snow even to low levels and drifting in the strong winds. Maximum Temperature 5C”.