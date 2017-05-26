Wipes and nappies causing blockages

NI Water have said that inappropriate items being flushed down the toilet were to blame for sewerage erupting over a local family’s garden.

The company has urged local people not to be putting nappies and wipes down toilets and this was causing major blockages and issues for other families.

NI Water was responding after a resident in the Glendale area of the city arrived home to find her garden covered in human waste on Monday last. Sinn Fein Councillor Tony Hassan has contacted NI Water and the local housing association to try and get the recurring problem resolved, while warning that the actions of irresponsible people elsewhere was contributing to the problem.

A spokesperson for NI water said: “NI Water has met with the residents, Councillor Hassan, Apex Housing and Environmental Health regarding this blockage and is clear that it was caused due to inappropriate items being flushed down the toilet.

“Remedial work is being carried out and NI Water along with Councillor Hassan, delivered ‘Bag it and Bin it’ leaflets to the upstream houses. NI Water will also work with Apex housing to carry out remedial work around the house. When a drain becomes blocked and overflows, the consequences can be devastating.

“NI Water would like to encourage customers to help us keep the sewers running freely by not flushing inappropriate items down the toilet. Reports of this blockages shows there to be wipes and nappies present. Wipes, of any kind, should always be placed in the bin along with other sanitary items. As can be evidenced by this incident, too often these items are causing unnecessary blockages in the system. Remember; bag it and bin it, don’t flush it!

“Further information on our Bag It and Bin It campaign can be found at www.niwater.com”