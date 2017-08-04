Epic fire show planned for Gasyard Feile ’17 Finale

A bonfire with a difference will form part of a major fire show spectacular planned for the Féile 2017 finale at the Gasyard on Tuesday, August 15.

The ‘Stairway To Heaven’ bonfire installation will form part of a series of works currently being created by LUXe for ‘The Return of the Phoenix’ fire sculpture and movement and fireworks show at Gasyard Park.

One of the fire displays at last year's Feile Finale (Gavan Connolly GC Photographics)

Renowned Irish band ‘Kila’ will perform live in tandem with the show, while Derry’s Balkan Alien and Echo Echo Dance are also involved in the production. Local members of the Men’s Shed and young people from across the area are also getting involved with the production.

Mark Hill from LUXe said yesterday that the event will be a family friendly and one not to be missed.

He said: “There will be a procession to start it off and there will be more performers and more lighting.

“The ‘Stairway to Heaven’ bonfire is made of of pallets with a spiralling bannister. It’s like a mixture between a Walnut Whip, a Belfast bonfire and the leaning Tower of Pisa. In total it will be around 28 ft. It will be nice to have live music from Kila. I have seen their set and it is very rousing. It should be fun.”

Mark said that another of the fire installations has been inspired by the old Irish 10 pence piece, with its engraved salmon imagery.

The finishing touches are now being added in preparation for the fire show, which the organisers of the gasyard have said will be a “unique and beautiful fire featuring collaborations with local young people and international artists.”

A spokesman for the Feile meanwhile, said: “The Return of the Phoenix will unfold a story of Celtic Mythology through beautiful fiery images, physical performance and Irish Music and build towards the lighting of a large sculptural bonfire, fireworks and the ascending fire bird.”

LUXe have previously staged major shows from Tory Island to Hong Kong and are developing new work with Island communities in Northern Norway as well as celebrating in style across Ireland.

The Feile finale will feature a music line-up throughout Tuesday evening that will include headline performances from The Strypes and Kíla.

It well also feature performances from four of Derry’s best acts, Roe, Scenery, Lavengro and Luke Mac, all of which are tipped for global success by the music press.

The Strypes have previously supported the Arctic Monkeys, and count Elton John, Dave Grohl and Paul Weller among their biggest fans. Their third album ‘Spitting Image’ was released earlier this year to critical acclaim.

Kíla have been hailed as one of Ireland’s most innovative bands, renowned for their energetic live performances. The band have played at some of the biggest venues and festivals in the world in over 30 countries including in recent years Womad, Glastonbury Festival, Sigzet Festival Budapest and Montreaux Jazz Festival.

The Feile Finale on August 15 is alcohol free and will run from 6pm to late. Admission is free.

Féile 2017 is funded by Derry City Council Community Festivals Fund, the Urban Villages Initiative, and is a collaboration of various groups, initiatives, volunteers and residents from throughout the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street and Fountain areas.

For more info, check the festival facebook www.facebook.com/gasyardfeile or contact the Féile office on 02871262812.