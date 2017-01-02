Epic tree planting plan

A cross-border charity which aims to plant one million native trees across Ireland in 24 hours has urged local people to get involved.

One Million Trees in One Day not-for-profit group’s environmental initiative will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

The group establishes tree cover and woodland in both rural and urban areas, with more than 650,000 trees planted during a pilot phase over the past three years, including many across Derry and Donegal.

The group works with farmers, smallholders, community groups, councils, schools, colleges and landowners to coordinate sites.

To apply for trees and tree packs to plant in your own land or area, visit the One Million Trees in One Day website at www.onemilliontreesinoneday.com/land.