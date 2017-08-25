Equality Commission supports Foyle Pride 2017

The Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission said they are “delighted” to support this year’s Foyle Pride.

Dr Michael Wardlow said: “It provides an annual opportunity to celebrate the increasing diversity in our society and to reflect on how far we have come in achieving equality in this place we call home.

“It is clear that if we are to achieve a thriving and prosperous Northern Ireland, we need to continue tackle prejudice and harassment in all its forms in our society. Many challenges still remain.”

“We cannot afford to stand still. Events like Pride remind us that we need to renew our focus on tackling those challenges which are still faced on a daily basis by many people – simply because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“To make the maximum impact we need strategies to enhance and protect LGB and trans rights coupled with appropriate actions to remove the remaining legal barriers.

“For example, Northern Ireland is now the only jurisdiction in the British Isles where same-sex marriage is not permitted.”

“We hope everyone enjoys the Pride celebrations and that the sun will shine.”

The Commission will be taking part in the parade and hosting a stall in Guildhall Square after the parade tomorrow, Saturday, August 26.

Staff will be there to give advice and information on LGB and trans equality rights.