Someone in Ireland won €88m in the EuroMillions lottery draw on Tuesday evening.

The National Lottery in Dublin confirmed that there was one jackpot winner and the ticket had been purchased in Ireland.

The lucky winner had a match of five numbers and two stars – numbers 01, 05, 07, 17 and 23 with stars 03 and 08.

The identity of the winner has not been confirmed and it is still unclear where exactly in Ireland the ticket was bought.