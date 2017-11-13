Evacuations in Waterside as a result of security alert

A number of homes have been evacuated by police dealing with a security alert in the Waterside, according to local SDLP councillor, Martin Reilly.

Colr. Reilly said that the alert at Montgomery Close in the Waterside on Monday afternoon was causing significant disruption for local residents who have been evacuated.

He said: “I’ve spoken to police this afternoon who are working to minimise the disruption to local people who have been forced from their homes during a security alert in the Montgomery Close/Rossdowney Road area of the city.

“Those responsible for this alert have disrupted residents, families and the local community. This is an arterial routes in this part of the city.

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with the police or with Crimestoppers. We need to take back our communities from these people. That can only be done if local people volunteer information."