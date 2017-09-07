Event for families with babies unable to swallow

An event will take place in Derry tomorrow (Saturday) for families with babies born unable to swallow.

Families wishing to attend the TOFS 2017 Ireland party at Drumahoe Y.M.C.A. are urged to contact the TOFS charity to register for the event, which takes place from 2pm until 4pm.

The TOFS charity is dedicated to providing emotional support to families of children born with Tracheo-Oesophageal Fistula, Oesophageal Atresia and associated conditions.

These are rare congenital conditions that are known to affect at least one in every 3,500 babies.

Families from across the region are expected to attend the event in Derry.

Diane Stephens, who works with TOFS will be representing the charity at the event.

There will be expert help and advice available on the day, and magic show and party games for the children.

Julie Logan, whose eldest child was born with the condition 16 years ago, said the event will also be a chance for families to network and share experiences.

Children born with the condition are often susceptible to feeding and choking, and Julie said this can be very worrying for families, including when children are starting school.

Anyone wishing to attend the TOFS party is urged to contact TOFS office on 01159 613092.

Or check out www.tofs.org.uk/news/2017/08/book-now-to-attend-the-tofs-2017-ireland-party.aspx

