Events across Inishowen for Heritage Week

Events will be staged right across Inishowen over the coming days as part of the County Donegal Heritage Week.

A packed series of talks, walks, cultural and heritage events are planned from Saturday, August 19 until Sunday 27.

This year’s theme for National Heritage Week is ‘It’s in Your Nature’ highlighting the links between people and our natural heritage.

The aims of Heritage Week are to raise awareness of natural, built and cultural heritage and to encourage its preservation and conservation.

On the opening day on Saturday August 19, there will be a Malin Head Heritage Exhibition and a Fauna & Flora Photography Exhibition opening at Malin Head Community Hall from 3pm to 6pm (with afternoon openings throughout the week), while in Buncrana there will be an ‘Under the Sea’ Family Fun Event at the Shorefront from 3pm to 5pm.

The following day there will be a Wildfowl Walk with Tyrone Nelson meeting at McGrath’s Car Park, Inch Wildflowl Reserve at 10am.

Monday August 21 sees the opening of the week-long Stone Age Tools Exhibition at Greencastle Golf Club opening from 10am to 5pm, and a ‘From Flax to Linen’ Talk by Colm Clarke at The Exchange, Castle Avenue, Buncrana at 7pm. The next day there will be a ‘History of the Lough’ Walk& Talk at Buncrana Community Library at 12pm and a nature walk at Fort Dunree at 3 pm.

A Wild Flower Walk with Anne Donovan will take place the same day at Gortnamullan, Malin Head at 5pm.

Wednesday August 23 sees a Pictorial Display of Moville at Moville Community Library, from 9.30am to 5.30pm. while there will be a Carndonagh Heritage Walk leaving from the Blue Plaque, The Diamond, Carndonagh at 11am and a Walking Tour of Historical Fahan from St. Mura’s Church of Ireland Car Park, Fahan at 2.30pm and a ‘Wildlife Walk Down Binion Road: Clonmany’s Greenway’ from the Market Square, Clonmany at 2.30pm.

“National Heritage Week not only showcases the heritage of County Donegal but also represents the best of the heritage sector in the county,” said Colr. Gerry McMonagle, Cathaoirleach.

For other highlights check out: www.heritageweek.ie.