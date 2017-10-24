‘Everyday Life’ Derry exhibition

An exhibition depicting everyday life through the eyes of young people in the Derry area has opened in the city.

Ten volunteers on Extern’s Young Graduates Programme (YGP) have been working in partnership with the Housing Executive’s Social Education Project to produce the photography exhibition.

They have chosen the theme of ‘Everyday Life’ to inspire their photographs, which reflects their individual opinions about their local communities.

The exhibition can be viewed at the Garden of Reflection Gallery, Bishop Street until this Thursday, October 26, 2017.

As a part of the project, the young graduates completed anti-social behaviour awareness training with the local council’s Community Safety Wardens, which helped the young graduates see anti-social behaviour from different perspectives.

The young people involved in the project are aged between 16 and 17 years old.

Extern’s Young Graduates Programme Officer, Emmajane Logue said: “This has been an excellent opportunity for the Young Graduates Programme to set up a working partnership with the Housing Executive and the Community Safety Wardens.

“The young people have enjoyed the training and discussions. It has highlighted the role of the Housing Executive and Community Safety Wardens within their local communities and the roles they fulfill.

“It has also informed the young graduates on aspects of anti-social behavior that they may not have been aware of and that will be of use to them in their role during placements within the Young Graduate Programme.

“The project has also highlighted that there are wider job opportunities in youth and community and development work.

“We would like to thank Patrick Duddy from the Housing Executive’s Social Education Project for this opportunity and also the community wardens for their invaluable input.”

Patrick Duddy, Housing Executive Social Education Project Officer, said: “The project allowed these young people to meet staff and council wardens in a more informal setting.

“They had the chance to take part in discussions and look at their role in their own communities in a different way.

“The photography element of the project gave them the chance to get creative and gives

us all a glimpse into their everyday lives.”