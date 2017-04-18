Exploitation of workers will be fought, says Derry Trades Union Council Chair Liam Gallagher

The Chair of Derry Trades Union Council, Liam Gallagher, says the association will continue to oppose the exploitation of workers in the North West while calling for interventionist measures to boost the local economy.

Mr. Gallagher made the call at the local labour council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“Permanent jobs in the city are in continual decline and they are being replaced with precarious employment practices that offer no hope or future to young people,” he said.

“The Trades Council will continue to fight for an end to zero contract hours and will continue to be a voice against exploitation of workers and a voice calling for intervention to help a very weak North West economy,” he added.

At the AGM the following officers were elected: Mr. Gallagher, Chairperson; Natalie Fleming, Secretary; Daisy Mules, Treasurer; and Niall McCarroll, Vice-Chair.