‘Extend replacement scheme’

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has called on the Housing Executive to extend a door replacement programme throughout Ballymagroarty.

His call comes following a programme of works in some parts of the estate.

Colr. McGinley said: “The Housing Executive recently carried out a programme of door replacements in the top end of Ballymagroarty which was obviously welcomed by residents.

“To date, however, similar work has not been initiated in the remainder of the estate and these residents are anxious that their homes are also included in the near future.”

Colr. McGinley added: “I have been in contact with the Housing Executive relaying this request from residents and to also seek an update on plans for a window replacement programme for Ballymagroarty.”