Fab new play park opens at Strathfoyle

A new play park has opened at Strathfoyle on the outskirts of Derry.

The £500,000 project was officiallyopened by the Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Councillor Maoliosa McHugh.

The Mayor, Councillor Maoliosa McHugh, pictured at the official opening of the new Strathfoyle Peoples Play Park. Included is John Eagleston of NWA Partnership, architects and designers of the play park, with Tyler Baldrick and Deirbhile Hone, who were amongst the first children to enjoy the facility. DER4117-109KM

The park, says the Mayor, will be a hugely positive addition to the local area and have a significant impact on the quality of life for the residents of Strathfoyle and the wider Waterside area.

“This is the latest in a line of new and innovate parks development projects across the City and District that underline our commitment to enhancing play provision,” added Colr. McHugh.

Sharon McCullagh. from the Department for Communities, said they were delighted to see the completion of the project which, she said, would provide a safe environment for young people to enjoy the outdoors and play together.

Local waste management company, RiverRidge Recycling, which helped fund the play park, says it’s delighted to be able to contribute towards enhancing community life in Strathfoyle.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to contribute to this project which will be a very significant addition to community life in Strathfoyle. The project will provide a hub for children to come together, play safely and for parents to relax.”

Alex Duffy, chairperson of Strathfoyle Community Association, added: “The local community in Strathfoyle are excited about the opening of this facility.”

Enagh Youth Forum has played an active role in campaigning for new play facilities in the area.

Its Community Empowerment Worker, Paul Hughes, said: “The opening of this new park marks an important milestone in the re-generation of the Strathfoyle area.”