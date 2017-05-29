False alert sparks security Foyleside alert over

The alert at Foyleside Shopping Centre is now over.

The shopping centre was evacuated this evening for around 10 minutes after a false alarm.

One Derry woman who was in Foyleside with her family said:

“We heard the alarm go, then we heard over the tannoy ‘please evacuate the building’.

“Everyone started to leave, nobody was taking their time. Some people were panicked because of Manchester.”

Foyleside Shopping Centre has now issued a statement confirming it “has experienced a false alarm this evening”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our shoppers and we remain open to 6pm today,” a spokesperson said.