Family fun day, disco and marriage equality events

The Foyle Pride Festival Committee will be hosting a Family Fun Day at St. Columb’s Park House this Saturday May 20 from 12 noon to 2.30pm.

The event is one of several being planned during LGBT Awareness Week, with the Festival Committee hosting events in Derry alongside the Rainbow Project and UNISON through the week.

The Fun Day will include a dog show, a bouncy castle, arts and crafts and more.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The theme for this years’ LGBT Awareness Week is ‘Allies.’ We want to encourage everyone to come out and join in the events and festivities to show support for the LGBT community in Foyle to create an atmosphere of acceptance, pride and solidarity.”

Emma Johnston, a long time Foyle Pride participant and first time Foyle Pride committee member, said: “Pride is so important to me and my family, we go every year. It is fantastic that the Foyle Pride Committee is hosting events during LGBT Awareness Week leading up to the festival at the end of August.”

Following the fun day, Foyle Pride and UNISON Community Branch are hosting a Disco on Saturday 20 May, starting at 10pm at the Culturlann Centre.

Today (Tuesday) meanwhile UNISON and The Rainbow Project are hosting a Wellbeing Day at the UNISON Hall from 11am to 2pm.

The Rainbow Project is hosting a Marriage Equality Workshop with Marie Quirey on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm at the Foyle LGBT Centre, 20 Strand Rd.