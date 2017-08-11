Family of 33-year-old grateful as searches continue

The family of a 33-year-old man believed to have entered the River Foyle on Tuesday evening have expressed gratitude to all of those who have searched for him since.
Police in Derry released a message on behalf of the family on Friday.
"The family of the man are grateful for the support they are getting from the wider community but continue to ask that all search efforts are co-ordinated through Foyle Search & Rescue who are working with police," the PSNI said.
Almost Done!
Registering with Derry Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.