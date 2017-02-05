Family of Jack Glenn issue ‘heartfelt thanks’ to volunteers as search continues

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council has shared the ‘heartfelt thanks’ of the late Jack Glenn’s family with volunteers who are searching to recover the 23-year-old’s body.

Alderman Hilary McClintock extended the message on behalf of Jack Glenn Sr, who she said had paid tribute to “the people of this city and entire region for their compassion, support and willingness in their efforts to search for Jack and bring him home.”

Former Foyle College student Jack is believed to have entered the River Foyle on Thursday morning, and emergency services have been conducting land and water-based search operation ever since.

Hundreds of volunteers scoured the river banks yesterday (Saturday February 5) in the hopes of recovering the young man’s remains.

A prayer service was held at the Peace Bridge last night.

The search for Jack resumed this morning (Sunday February 5) and is due to continue until 5pm today, with the family appealing for as many people as possible to join in.

Conveying the family’s gratitude on social media, Ald McClintock stated: “The family are overwhelmed by the kindness of local sporting clubs, community groups, businesses and individuals - too numerous to mention - who continue to give up their time in the search for young Jack.

“The local community have done us proud these past few days - let’s hope all their efforts pay off and we get to bring Jack home.

“Thoughts and prayers are with the Glenn family.”

Ald McClintock, who knows the Glenn family personally, previously said that the search for Jack would “continue over the coming days if necessary.”

Anyone who wishes to join today’s (Sunday February 5) search, which resumed at 9am, is being urged to come along to the meeting point at Ebrington Square on the Waterside end of the Peace Bridge any hour on the hour during the day.

Local charity Foyle Search and Rescue, who are leading the search operation along the river, have issued safety advice to those taking part in the land search. In a statement, they said: “Foyle Search and Rescue are aware of the tremendous help and support that is being shown in the numbers of persons responding to the family’s request for assistance in the ongoing searches.

“Your own personal safety is of the highest importance.

“Please adhere to the following safety Guidelines when searching:

1. Always stay in a group.

2. Carry a mobile phone.

3. Be careful along the rivers edge & DO NOT enter the Glar/muck. You may become stuck & need rescued.

5. DO NOT cross over any railings riverside under any circumstances.

6. DO NOT cross over onto or walk along Rail Tracks. 7. In the event of finding any items of clothing etc: DO NOT TOUCH or remove.

Please contact the PSNI on 101 who will in turn alert Foyle Search & Rescue.”