Family pet runs toward City of Derry Airport after car crash

A pet dog escaped from one of the vehicles involved in a road traffic collision in Derry on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the Clooney Road near City of Derry Airport.

A Facebook page that specialises in using social media as a tool to help pet owners find their lost animals appealed for help in locating the dog.

"There has been an accident just up from the roundabout at the airport on the Greysteel side.

"A Pom/Chihuahua type dog has got out of the car and ran towards the airport. It's black and tan and called Elmo.

"If anyone can get this dog please hold onto and contact the page please. We hope all involved are okay."