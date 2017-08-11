Fan’s ‘Script’ saga makes sorry reading

A fan of the Dublin pop group, The Script, has criticised sales and distribution firm Ticketmaster’s handling of the band’s forthcoming concert in the Millennium Forum.

Jim Nash, who lives with a disability, was left frustrated following the rush for tickets for the gig on August 22.

He told the ‘Journal’ he was disgusted to see tickets appearing for sale on the Ticketmaster-owned Seatwave, for multiples of the £43.50 face value shortly after they sold out.

Mr. Nash had earlier contacted Ticketmaster and been ultimately told to call the company’s ‘disabled access’ line at 9.30am on July 29 when the tickets were due to be released.

He did. But after waiting five minutes to talk to an operator, explaining he lived with a disability and needed the assistance of his carer, it was too late.

“They said that the tickets are all gone,” said Mr. Nash.

“They would have had a certain amount for disabled fans but they said pre-orders meant they were all gone,” he added.

Insult was added to injury when Mr. Nash checked online and found Seatwave selling tickets for £154.

A Ticketmaster spokesman said: “There are a limited number of accessible seats in the Millennium Forum for persons with disabilities.

“These were sold via our Accessible Seating dedicated telephone line on a ‘first come first served’ basis.

“The entire auditorium sold out extremely quickly and demand far outstripped supply.

“Fans who pre-ordered the band’s new album got early access to the event via a passcode in a fanclub presale, which is perhaps what the gentleman refers to as ‘pre-orders’.”