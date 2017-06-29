Fashion Festival set for return to Derry

Fashion Fest is set to return to Derry in October, Derry City & Strabane District Council have confirmed.

Organisers have said the event on Saturday, October 14, will showcase the season’s biggest trends and cutting edge designs.

This year, the programme will focus on one major evening of style and glamour with the ‘Fashion Fest Show’.

As part of the programme, there will also be engagement opportunities for local businesses, a new ‘Face of Fashion Fest’ and a Market Entry Programme, offering new designers the opportunity to be part of the event.

Mayor Maolíosa McHugh said: “Fashion Fest is a great way to celebrate our local and national talents. There are so many gifted young designers that look forward to this event each year, as a means to showcase their work to a large audience.”

Louise Breslin, Business Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council added: “We will be bringing together some of the biggest names in Irish design alongside local emerging artists to reveal on a grand stage the latest trends in fashion and high-end haute couture.

“The overall programme is yet to be finalised but we have opportunities planned for retailers, designers, buyers and fashionistas. We expect tickets for the event to be snapped up quickly this year and we will be announcing the date for the release of tickets very soon.”

Further details on all the events is available at www.derrystrabane.com/fashionfest or by telephoning the Fashion Fest team on telephone: 028 7137 6506.