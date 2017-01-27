Feeny schoolboy’s donation to ‘Help Rhys Recover’

A nine-year-old boy from Feeny has been praised for making a generous donation to raise funds for a boy the same age as him and who was seriously injured in a house fire, writes Sheena Jackson.

Rhys Mullan is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for burns suffered after the blaze at his father’s house on Seacoast Road on Boxing Day.

A charity auction, with photographs and prints up for grabs, has been organised for February 5 in the Sperrin Sports and Social Club, Coleraine. Proceeds will go towards Rhys’ long-term recovery. Rhys’ mum’s cousin, Stephen McLean and his wife Louise, have organised the auction.

Among the many items up for auction is a PS4 bundle, donated by Niall Coll from Feeny.

Niall won the console before he received an Xbox at Christmas. He hopes it will help towards a “treat outing” for Rhys, his brother and sister.

Rhys’ mum, Annette said: “Thank-you very much, Niall. Not many wee boys would give up a prize like this to help another wee boy. I’d like to say ‘thank-you’ also to Niall’s mum and dad who contacted Louise to ask if the PS4 would be of any use to the fund for Rhys.

“Everyone has been so kind and a simple thank-you just doesn’t express how grateful we are.”

The Help Rhys Recover fund will be having a bonus ball draw for the games console. Another donation is a Northern Ireland shirt signed by captain Steve Davis.

Check out the Help Rhys Recover Facebook page for more.